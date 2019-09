cvanloh@newcentury.com

The WWG Fall Festival drew approximately 500 people of all ages. The event was basically a one-stop opportunity for WWG parents to fill out school information packets and then get their school calendars. Parents also had time to chat with each other as they celebrated the beginning of a new school year. School families and fans could purchase activity passes and several school-related items.

Find the full story in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.