



99

Larchwood, Iowa

Joel R. Middlen, 99 of Larchwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Fellowship Village Care Center, Inwood, Iowa.

Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 30, at United Church of Christ, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood City Cemetery.

Joel Middlen was born Feb. 24, 1920, the son of Max and Anna (Hohman) Middlen. He grew up near Larchwood and graduated from Larchwood High School.

On Dec. 28, 1944, he married Adeline Swenson. They farmed near Larchwood 30 years before retiring and moving into Larchwood in 1974. They wintered 20 years in Meza, Arizona. He also sold Farm Bureau insurance and Pioneer Seed Corn. His wife passed away in 2006. He moved to Fellowship Village at the age of 97.

Survivors include his children, Robert Middlen, Yvonne (Wayne) Poppens and Duane Middlen; daughter-in-law, Mary Middlen; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Richard Middlen; granddaughter; sister, Doris Koch; his parents; brother, Orlon, and infant brother.