Supervisors support grant application for natural gas pipeline

A possible $6.9 million natural gas pipeline project received some support from the Lyon County board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 27 during the regular board meeting. Lyon County economic development director, Steve Simons, and Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities general manager, Jim Hoye, requested support for a Department of Commerce – Economic Development Administration Grant application for a proposed natural gas pipeline project that would extend a pipeline from the Northern Natural Gas pipeline west of Rock Rapids through Lester and Larchwood and to the Vos BioTech (formerly Elanco) site two miles west of Larchwood. The proposed project is in the early stages, starting with the application for the commercial/industrial infrastructure grant application.

