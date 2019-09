sarahm@ncppub.com

In 1959, Larchwood High School’s motto read, “He who conquers, endures.” The 10 members of the graduating class have carried that motto with them through the past 60 years. They celebrated, all of them together, in Larchwood Aug. 24 to recall memories of yesterday, and reflect on what shaped their lives as the last graduating class of Larchwood High School.

