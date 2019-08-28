County Ditch 42 and State Highway 30





The over abundance of melting snow and spring/summer rains have reminded area farmers about the controversy them and MnDOT. For the past 50-some years, Cottonwood County Ditch 42 has been channeled under State Highway 30 a couple miles east of Westbrook. Somehow, without proper local authority, MnDOT reduced the culvert size under the highway, thus creating unnecessary flooding problems on farmland adjacent to the ditch downstream south of the highway.

