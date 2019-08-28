Last week storm damaged ﻿roof of the building at Walnut Grove

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — A week ago Saturday a severe storm dumped over three inches of rain in a short time, said Elementary Principal Paul Olson. The rain came so fast the roof drains could not handle it. With a design that drains to the middle of the roof, the drains clogged with tree debris causing much of the sand and rock to run off of the roof. Olson feels a big part of the problem is caused from the trees next to that part of the building. He suggested the trees be removed. He noted Laraway Roofing was going to come out to assess the damage and see what needs to be done regarding repairs.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.