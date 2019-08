cvanloh@ncppub.com

Forty years ago, Gene and Maydelle Kronback’s farm earned Century Farm recognition. In 1879, Norwegians Erick and Olava Medhus homesteaded an 80-acre tree claim and purchased the adjacent 80 acres south of the claim. They lived in a dugout before building a house. The farm is located on the northern edge of Westbrook Township, and the tree claim trees are still standing today.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.