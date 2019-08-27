Cornelia Van Grouw





Luverne, Minnesota

Cornelia “Corky” Van Grouw, 92, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery of Inwood.

Cornelia “Corky” Int Veld was born Jan. 6, 1927, near Bruce, South Dakota, to Bert and Gertrude (Van Beek) Int Veld. As a young adult, Corky and her family moved to the Inwood area.

On Dec. 1, 1948, she married Arie Van Grouw. The couple continued to live in and around the Inwood area. She worked on the farm and also had various jobs, one of which was head cook at Inwood Christian School. Her husband passed away Jan. 2, 1976, and shortly after she moved into Inwood where she lived until moving to Oaks Assisted Living in Luverne, in 2015. She transitioned into the Mary Jane Brown Nursing Home in 2017.

Survivors include﻿ her children, Don Van Grouw of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Allen (Jean) Van Grouw of Springfield, Minnesota, and Elaine (Steve) Ashby of Adrian, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Westra of Pella, Iowa; and sister in-law, Hattie Halma of Sunnyside, Washington.