Lester, Iowa

Linda Meester, 72, of Lester, Iowa, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Rock Rapids Health Centre.

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 26, at Bethel Reformed Church, Lester, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester.

Linda Sandholm was born March 9, 1947, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Franklyn and Esther (Stafford) Sandholm. She graduated from junior high in Red Oak. In 1961 the family moved to Rock Rapids, Iowa. After graduating from Central Lyon High School, she attended Beauty School in LeMars, Iowa. She then moved to Sioux Falls and worked in a beauty shop.

On April 22, 1967, she married Harold Meester. The first six months of their marriage was spent in El Toro, California, until his active duty in the Marine Corps was finished. They moved back to Rock Rapids where she worked in a beauty shop. On March 9, 1972, the family moved to an acreage near Lester. In November 1992 she started working for Dutchland Foods in Lester where she was employed 20 years, until her retirement in December 2012.

She was active in Lester Betterment Club, Legion Auxiliary, and was a member of Rock Rapids VFW Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband; four children, Steve (Shelly) Meester of Inwood, Iowa, Mark (Nan) Meester of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Donna (Stacen) Burgers of Hills, Minnesota, and Leah (Lance) Boote of Lester; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; twin sister, Sandra (Paul) Wollmuth of Sheldon, Iowa; brothers, Eldine (Marsha) Sandholm of Hartford, South Dakota, and Jay (Cyndi) Sandholm of Sheldon, Iowa, and sister-in-law, Judy (Roger) Klaassen of Little Rock, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, Joe and Ruth Meester﻿.