



97

Elkton, South Dakota

Emmett Coughlin, 97, of Elkton, South Dakota, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home near Elkton.

Funeral mass was Thursday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Elkton, with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Emmett Charles Coughlin was born July 14, 1922, near Elkton to John “Jack” and Mary (Carroll) Coughlin. He received his education in Brookings County country schools.

On July 26, 1952, he married Julia Maher on July 26, 1952, They lived and farmed near Elkton.

Survivors include his wife; six children, Kathleen (Robert) Danielson of Moreno Valley, California, John Coughlin of Elkton, Mary (Gerald) Stai of Inwood, Iowa, Julia (Joseph) Lipka of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jackie (Thomas) Turk of Yorba Linda, California, and Patrick (Connie) Coughlin of Ely, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Joe (Juanita ) Maher; a sister-in-law, Veronica Coughlin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert; his parents ﻿and four brothers, Frank, Earl, Robert and Raymond.