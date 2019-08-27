Back-to-school carnival eases start of school year﻿





sarahm@ncppub.com

The halls of West Lyon buzzed with the sound of back-to-school during the elementary carnival Wednesday, Aug. 21. Students were able to visit their classrooms, meet their teachers for the year, and drop off their school supplies to be ready for the start of school. Supper was grilled by the ABC Club and families could get supper during the carnival. Kids had a blast experiencing carnival games and winning prizes while face painting and inflatables also kept kids busy during the evening. New this year was the popular dunk tank attraction and students lined up for the opportunity to dunk their teachers. All proceeds from the evening went back to the Academic Booster Club and will be used for various needs and projects throughout the year. School resumed Friday, Aug. 23.