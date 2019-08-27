Candidate filing period

now underway for city,

school board officials

Combined election in November will mean changes in polling locations for some

The Lyon County auditor’s office is preparing for a combined city and school board of education election this fall. Board of education elections were formerly conducted in September, but House File 566, passed by the 2017 Legislature, changed them to November, putting them on the same day as city elections.

