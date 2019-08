lydia@ncppub.com

Jackson Doorneweerd made Lyon County history Saturday, Aug. 10, when he became the first 4-H exhibitor from the county to take his horticulture project to the Iowa State Fair, according to available records. Doorneweerd, a seventh grader at West Lyon and a member of the CALL Lyons 4-H Club, was one of 18 horticulture exhibitors from around the state who brought homegrown vegetables to be judged at the contest.

