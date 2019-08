sarahm@ncppub.com

Ruth Rens of Larchwood has a deep passion and respect for 4-H and her involvement in in the organization has gone down in history — 4H Hall of Fame history.

4-H has always played a major role in her life as a club member herself and as a leader. This year at the Iowa State Fair, Rens was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her dedication and strong support of the program.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.