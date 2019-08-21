Book signing at Westbrook Library





cvanloh@ncppub.com

Authors Sheldon Schmitt and Pamela (Schmitt) Bastien, who grew up in Dovray, renewed acquaintances with a number of local people last Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Former friends and classmates stopped at the Westbrook Public Library to purchase a book and have the book autographed.

Having met an author in person will add to the reader’s eagerness to read the book.

﻿Another author, Peter Krentz, was also on hand at the library later in the day with his book compiled from his Internet blog posts when he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.