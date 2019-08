The Walnut Grove City Council met August 12 at 7:00 PM at the City Offices. Members present were Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, Leonard McLaughlin and Todd Harrington. Also present were Kerwin Armitage, Tom Hansen, Jim Hoyt, Dave Hoyt, Charles & Linda Benson, Anna Nackerud, Kristi Baker, Andy Foster and Carolyn VanLoh.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.