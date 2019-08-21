2019 Cottonwood County Century Farms





On Wednesday, August 14, three families were recognized at the Cottonwood County Fair for their family’s Century Farms.

Greg and Sylvia (Anderson) Hanson, of Westbrook Township, are the owners of the Anderson farm. Andrew and Amanda Anderson settled this farm in 1912. Andrew built a ﻿square family house purchased from Sears for his three daughters and one son. Their son, Olav was born in January 1923. Olav started farming full-time in 1936, at the age of 13, after his father’s death. Olav and Armella Anderson bought the Westbrook Township farm from Amanda in 1964. Olav farmed until he retired in 1998, after which time he rented the land out. Olav passed away April 28, 2010 and the land passed down to Sylvia (Anderson) Hanson.

