Celebrating all things Lester

The Village of Lester held their annual Lester Days celebration over the weekend. Breakfast was served in the morning to start off the day followed by a color run and walk.

Kids and families enjoyed the Lester Days parade and youngsters scurried to collected candy and treats from the various floats. After a lunch sponsored by Peoples Bank, several attractions in the park and throughout town kept the crowds busy. A car show excited car enthusiasts, while kids enjoyed fire truck rides, cow pie bingo, and a a juggler during the afternoon. Sheep sheering, the kids tractor pull, and fireman water barrel fights ended the afternoon. The addition of walking trails connecting the parks, added to the excitement of the Lester Days weekend. (Photos/Sarah Mullinix)