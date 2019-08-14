



76

Redwood Falls, Minnesota

Daniel Steenblock, age 76 of Redwood Falls, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. Memorial Services were held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will take place in Rochester at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Daniel Robert Steenblock was born February 24, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Goldie (Lokach) Steenblock. He attended school in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961. On March 9, 1962, Dan enlisted in the US Army. He played trumpet in the 5th Army band. He was honorably discharged on March 8, 1965. Following his military service, Dan lived in the Twin Cities for several years and played in the Freddie Powers Band. He was a gifted musician who enjoyed playing in jazz and polka bands, and especially loved playing the trumpet. He later moved to Rochester where he was employed by Olmsted County, and worked for many years at Oxbow Park. On June 12, 1985, Dan married Doreen (Rabe) Rowan in Byron, Minnesota. They moved to Walnut Grove in 1990 where Dan enjoyed running Dorothy’s Café until they moved to Redwood Falls in 1996. Dan was the life of the party and always brought smiles, laughter, and love. Dan will be missed by all; blessed be his memory.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Doreen; children: Jason (Terri) Steenblock, Forest Lake, Tara (Carl) Schwagmeyer, Cannon Falls, Jolene Rowan (Jon Matejcek), Falcon Heights, and Edward Rowan, Rice; grandchildren: Ellie, Grace, Alli, Audrey, Peter, and Elijah; brother-in-law Adolph (Peggy) Rabe, Motley; sisters-in-law Jan Erickson and Marie Story, Redwood Falls; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary, mother-in-law Dorothy Rabe, and sister-in-law Sue Eidhammer.