Public meeting on 5 Cottonwood County ditches

A public meeting on County Ditches 42 and 2 as well as Judicial Ditches 17, 18 and 37 is scheduled for August 21, at 11:00﻿ am, in the Westbrook Community Center.

The objective is to provide an opportunity for meaningful discussion regarding deficiencies in drainage under State Highway 30 over the past 50 years and to recognize the past, current and future damages caused by this inadequate drainage under State Highway 30. A second objective is to obtain concurrence from all parties that a solution is needed and the timing to correct this problem now before State Highway 30 is repaired.

The following representatives will be in attendance: Minnesota Department of Transportation; MN State Senator District 22, William “Bill” Weber; MN Representative District 22B, Rodney “Rod” Hamilton; Cottonwood County Commissioner District 1, Larry Anderson; as well as landowners and renters.

Please attend this meeting if your land is in one of the County or Judicial Ditches and voice your concerns.