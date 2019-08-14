Steve and Cheryl Dick Family





Since Heinrich and Helena Schultz purchased the land from the railroad in 1875, the Dick farm has been family-owned and operated. Before what is now known as KBQ, Steve Dick’s late father, Elmer Dick, designed and built a 400- head finishing barn in the 1960s. After Steve graduated from high school, he slowly added contract finishing hogs while phasing out his farrowing pens and began crop farming. The farm was recognized as a Century Farm in 1982.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.