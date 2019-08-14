Westbrook Kiwanis celebrates 60 years





The Westbrook Kiwanis Club was established May 12, 1959. Superintendent Carl Ingebretson﻿ was elected as the first president; Charles Temple, vice president; L.F. Lindall, treasurer. Other members were Herman Boeck, Lawrence Carey, Dr. John Carlson, Ernie Cohrs, Sherman Eckhart, Clarence Erickson, Joe Fjeseth, Wesley Ewy, Roy Griep, Rolf Hage, Lyle Jorgenson, R.R. Kell, L.L.Klasse, Melvin Klasse, Ed Kleven, Oliver Kleven, Kenneth Knutson, Sever Knutson, Wade Lichty, Laverne Nelson, Oscar Norstegard, Harlan Radke, Ted Ramsborg, Dr. Arthur Schmidt, Charles Temple, Keith Villa, Don Anderson and Archie Senst.

