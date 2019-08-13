



96

Rock Valley, Iowa

﻿Simon Groeneweg, 96, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Friday, Aug. 9, at Netherlands Reformed Church with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Simon Groeneweg was born March 8, 1923, near Sioux Center, Iowa, son of Bastiaan and Lyda (Vanden Bosch) Groeneweg. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

On July 7, 1949, he married Judy Vande Hoef. They farmed in the Rock Valley area until moving into Rock Valley in 1979. In 2017 the couple moved to Four Seasons in Rock Valley and on March 23, 2019, he moved to Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Loren (Ruth) Groeneweg of Hudson, South Dakota, Helaine (Jim) Wolfswinkel of Des Moines, Iowa, Darla (Norm) deWit of Garretson, South Dakota, Sandra deWit of Des Moines and William (Pam) Groeneweg of Inwood, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (John) Bauman of Rock Valley; brother-in-law, Gerrit Vande Hoef of Sioux Center, Iowa; and two sisters-in-law, Alta Groeneweg and Gertrude Den Boer, both of Rock Valley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson; three sisters, Anna (Henry) Van Ginkel, Rena (Dick) DeVries and Lydia (Clarence) Terpstra, and five brothers, Leonard (Catherine), Paul, John (Marian), Walter and Albert (Joanna) Groeneweg.