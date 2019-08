sarahm@ncppub.com

For several years, the American Legion Auxiliary has sponsored a pillow-cleaning event in Larchwood. Kraft Pillow Service from Kingsley, Iowa, makes arrangements to come to Larchwood every other year. Their handiwork, along with the help of the Larchwood American Legion, gets pillows back on customers; bed, good as new, in time for a restful night’s sleep.

Find the full article in this weeks’ West Lyon Herald.