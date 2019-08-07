



91

Westbrook, MN

Norma Jean Cohrs, 91 of Westbrook, Minnesota, died at Sunrise Retirement Community Sioux City, Iowa, July 19, 2019. Grave side service will be held later, internment will be at the Westbrook Cemetery.

Norma was born August 1, 1927, in Peterson, Iowa, to Clarence and Edna Bunce. They lived in Peterson and Sibley, Iowa, until her senior year of high school when the family moved to Spirit Lake. Norma attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and received a teaching certificate. She taught a couple of years in a one room school near Spencer, Iowa. One summer she came to Westbrook to help her uncle in his café where she met the love of her life, Alan. They married June 22, 1947, in Spirit Lake, Iowa. They returned to Westbrook and remained there throughout their 71 years of marriage. They raised a wonderful family and enjoyed a great life. They spent 45 winters in southern Texas and traveled all over the United States visiting friends, family and enjoying this great country. Norma enjoyed bridge club, golf, hospital auxiliary, church, reading, the Minnesota Twins, family, friends, kids and grandkids. August of last year, following the death of Alan, she moved to Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to be closer to family. In March she had a seizure and has been in declining health until her death. Norma passed away peacefully with family at her side.

Norma is the last of the “greatest generation” in our family. She has outlived all her friends and family from her generation. Norma is survived by her son James (Ann) Cohrs, Dakota Dunes, SD; grandchildren Jason (Allison) Cohrs, Dakota Dunes, SD, Amber (Mike) Hofmeyer, Chino Hills, CA; daughter-in-law Maria Cohrs, Geneva, NY; grandchildren Jerome Cohrs, Tim (Tiffany) Cohrs, Michael (Nicole) Cohrs, all from Geneva, NY and Tania Cohrs, Rochester, NY; also eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan and son Jerome Cohrs; her parents Clarence and Edna Bunce; her sisters Mildred Eakin, Maxine Willemssen, Marjorie Ricker, Betty Cooper; brothers Burdett and Kenney Bunce.

Honorary pallbearers are her great grandchildren. (Jason) Ellie, Ben, Noah, Levi Cohrs; (Jerome) Rachel Cohrs; (Amber) Braden, Emma Hofmeyer; (Tim) Beth, Leo, Teagan Cohrs; (Michael) Kamdyn Cohrs.