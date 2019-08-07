



Area motorcyclists braved the weather Saturday morning, July 20 for their SW Minnesota Hero Run. Mike and Betsy McDonald, owners of Westbrook’s Bonnie & Clyde 2 restaurant arranged details for the ride that began outside of Bonnie & Clyde 2 and ended at Westbrook’s VFW.

Every year Hero Run raises funds for local charities. Recipients of $1,333 each this year are Westbrook Area Volunteers (WAV), Westbrook Police Department, and Westbrook Memorial Park.

Committee members organizing this event are Jason Lichty, Val Mead, Tiffany Vande Kieft, Amber West, Mike and June Mumm, David Fowler, Todd Cambronne, Lynn Manguson, Wayne Mischke, Mike and Betsy McDonald, Dewey Person.