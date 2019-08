Brandtc_k@windomnet.com

The 2019 Cottonwood County 26th Annual Relay For Life took place on a different weekend and at a different place than in the past. This year it was held at the BARC (Business and Recreation Center) in Windom on Friday, August 3. There was a somewhat smaller crowd this year than has been in years past.

Find the full article in this weeks’ Sentinel Tribune.