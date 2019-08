cvanloh@ncppub.com

Cottonwood County Volunteer Appreciation picnic was held under a tent in the BARC backyard last Wednesday afternoon. The county is one of the southwest Minnesota counties participating in the Southwestern A.C.E. (Advocate, Connect, Educate) volunteer program. County A.C.E. coordinators Joyce Wiekeraad, Murray County; Ann LeBrun, Redwood County; and Linda Wenzel, Rock County served the lunch.