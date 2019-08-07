Redwood County Farm Family of the Year﻿





Joel is a fifth-generation farmer working alongside his father, brother and two uncles raising corn, soybeans and peas. Joel graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in agriculture business. He began his professional career as a 4-H program coordinator, then worked as a lender and a crop risk management consultant before returning to the family farm 10 years ago. In 2012, Joel married Amanda and they have two children, Leo and Lucy.

Find the full article in this weeks’ Sentinel Tribune.