claims Figure 8 championship

West Lyon resident Paul Moser finished in first place in Lyon County Figure 8 point standings for the 2019 season.

The schedule consisted of five races in Rock Rapids and Sibley with the final race being in Rock Rapids Saturday, Aug. 3. Moser beat out Jordan Vander Streek, Jarret Wildeboer, Rocky Kruse and Clinton Bruns who finished second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.