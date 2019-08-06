Arlo Weerheim





Arlo Mae Weerheim, 92, of Rock Rapids, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Funeral service was Wednesday, July 31, at First Reformed Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

﻿Arlo Mae Hoogeveen was born on May 1, 1927, in Lester, Iowa, to Harry and Rhoda (Jongerius) Hoogeveen. She graduated from the Lester School system and attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until the death of her mother. She then stayed home to take care of her father and four brothers. She was also employed as a clerk at a Lester bank.

On Feb. 14, 1952, she married Ed Weerheim. They farmed in the Rock Rapids area. She taught piano lessons, and worked as a cook a Central Lyon School, at a drive-inn and Lyon Manor Nursing Home and was a cook and manager of the local Dinner Date program. She served on the Lyon County Fair Board, where she organized the Lyon County Queen Contest, and Merrill Pioneer Hospital Auxiliary. Her husband passes away Nov. 8, 2006. In August 2015 she entered Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Survivors include four children, Bonnie Nail of Rock Rapids, Curtis (Sherri) Weerheim of Lebanon, Ohio, Carol (Ray) Patch of Sioux Falls and Dennis (Theresa) Weerheim of Hawarden, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; 17 great- grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; brothers, Roy Hoogeveen of Lester and Robert (Esther) Hoogeveen of Sheldon, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Lila Hoogeveen and Chris Vonk; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.