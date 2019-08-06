From farming to flying, camps provide learning opportunities





Iowa State University Extension and Outreach camps have kept area youth busy with a variety of hands-on learning opportunities and topics. Last week, kids attending Farmpalooza camp in Lester Wednesday, July 31 learned about planting, harvesting, transporting and caring for crops. They learned about farmers’ markets and where different foods are grown and sold and used BeeBots to help them complete a number of farming industry tasks.

