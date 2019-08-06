Missing person report vs. amber alert

jhommes@ncppub.com

When a person goes missing it’s a serious situation, especially if that person is under the age of 18. No matter the circumstances, local law enforcement agencies have protocol in place to resolve the situations as quickly as possible. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep explained that if a person goes missing, the sheriff’s department has a standard way of approaching the situation and may need to issue a missing person report or even an amber alert.

Find the full article in this weeks’ West Lyon Herald.