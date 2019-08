sarahm@ncppub.com

With school starting in a few weeks, the transition out of summer has begun, but there’s still one last community celebration to attend. Lester Day will be Aug. 17 and there is a full schedule of events to keep your family busy and relishing the end of summer. Lester is excited to have the walking paths around the park complete in time for the annual celebration.

Find the full article in this weeks’ West Lyon Herald.