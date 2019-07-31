



95

Westbrook, Minnesota

Jeanette Sundahl, age 95 of Westbrook, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center in Westbrook. Funeral Service was Thursday, July 25 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Jeanette O. (Jensen) Sundahl was born March 3, 1924 in Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota to Walter and Stella (Rausenberger) Jensen. She was confirmed on September 5, 1937 at First Trinity Lutheran Church, now known as Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Jeanette graduated from Westbrook High School. On June 28, 1944 she married Luther Sundahl at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Jeanette helped on the farm before working in quality control at Fingerhut in Windom, then Toro, and later worked washing dishes at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center, which she greatly enjoyed. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook and she served with the funeral serving groups. Jeanette regularly participated in Bible study with her friends. In her younger years, Jeanette enjoyed bowling and dancing. She also enjoyed reading, attending races with her family, spending time with her brother, Delbert, and celebrating family birthdays.

Jeanette is survived by her children: Sheila Sundahl, Slayton and Brian (Deb) Sundahl, Jackson; daughter-in-law Nancy Sundahl, Currie; grandchildren: Eric (Jessica) Sundahl, Matthew (Tara) Sundahl, Kari Jo (Kevin) Ahrens, Bridget (Eric) Hanson, Gina (Vern) Leibold, Luke (Amber) Sundahl; step-grandchildren: Stacy (Jay) Holbrook, Chris Lamfers, and BJ (Philippa) Lamfers; great-grandchildren: Brekkyn, Audrey & Owen Sundahl, Carter Ahrens, Brianna & Mylee Hanson, Addison & Ethan Sundahl, Leevi & Leeah Leibold, Jordawn, Josslyn & JoElle Sundahl; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Tom, brother Delbert (Betty) Jensen, and step-grandson Willie Lamfers.