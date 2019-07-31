



Ennenga-Houselog

48

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Jennifer Jo Ennenga-Houselog, age 48, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the St. Cloud hospital after a short battle with cancer. Showing her true stubborn nature, she put up a fight until the very end, and did so with her sense of humor. The family will be holding a celebration of life on August 11, 2019 at Lake Shetek picnic shelter from 1pm-3pm.

Jennifer Jo Ennenga-Houselog was born on December 21, 1970 to LaVonne (Swenhaugen) and Ben Ennenga in Westbrook, MN. She was confirmed and baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Jen was known for her green thumb and was often found in the dirt of her gardens, her family’s gardens and her friend’s gardens. Jen was a huge football fan and wouldn’t miss a Vikings game. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her granddaughter, Brynnlee Jo and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second granddaughter. One of many things Jen will be remembered for was her spit fire sense of humor, and her quick draw of a middle finger when she believed it was needed.

Jen survived by her beautiful daughters Maisie Jo Mischke-Houselog (Grady Hakl) and Amber Marie Houselog. Treasured Grandchildren: Brynnlee Jo and Lyanna Marie (born May 4, 2019) Loving siblings: Kathy (Steve) Zens, Romana Ennenga, Murray Ennenga, Lori (Tim) Lerohl, Randy Ennenga, Marnee (Tom) Lieberman, Beth (Ken) Eichmann and Mark (Reem) Ennenga; an abundance of nieces and nephews, dear friend Ed and wonderful cousin Jane and many good friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Ben & LaVonne, sisters Paula Jo and Lisa Marie, and brother Bradley.