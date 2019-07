Pageant Attendance

July 5 523

July 6 560

July 12 1,070

July 13 1,170

July 19 695

July 20 779

Total 4,697

Weather was not a major factor in the success of the pageant, but the last Family Fun in the city park on July 20 was cancelled because of threatening bad weather. The girls who had been anticipating the Laura/Nelly Look-A-Like competition that day were, most likely, the most disappointed.