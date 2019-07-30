



Alyce Welby, 94, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her daughter’s home under hospice care.

Funeral services were Monday, July 29, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, South Dakota, with interment in Yankton Cemetery.

Alyce Annetta Schacht was born May 2, 1925, in Lester, Iowa, to Adolph and Ada (Brucken) Schacht. She grew up in Lester and graduated from Lester High School. She then moved to Yankton where she worked at a bowling alley and then at the Yankton Airport where German prisoners of war were housed.

On Aug. 28, 1945, she married Donald Welby. She was a farm wife until her husband’s retirement.

Survivors include four children, Sandra (Gary) Heier of Gayville, South Dakota, Barbara (Terry) Hackett of Wakonda, South Dakota, Susan (Ray) Bryerley of Las Vegas and Donna (David) LaFever of Edmonton, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, great-granddaughter, ﻿three sisters and two brothers.