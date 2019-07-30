



﻿Katharine Summa

93

Ankeny, Iowa

Katharine Josephine Summa, 93, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Taylor House hospice facility, Des Moines, Iowa.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, July 27, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in the Larchwood Cemetery.

Katharine Josephine Reinke was born Feb. 11, 1926, near Larchwood, the daughter of Lester and Sophia (Clercx) Reinke. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1943. She worked at Farmers Co-Op Elevator in Larchwood, George State Bank and Security Savings Bank in Larchwood.

On June 24, 1950, she married Lowell W. Summa. They traveled six years while Lowell was working for C & NW Railroad. After residing in Estelline, South Dakota one year, they moved to Bruce, South Dakota, in 1957. In March 1961, they settled in Larchwood. Her husband passed away in 2009. In 2016, she went to live with her daughter and family in Ankeny.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Amy) of Lake Jackson, Texas, Lonna (John) Stites of Ankeny, Gerry (Ann) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Connie Reinke of Larchwood and Edith (James) Heppner of New Market, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Paul Reinke.