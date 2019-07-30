



91

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Mary Dolphin, 91, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital, Rock Rapids.

Funeral service was Friday, July 26, at Forster Community Center, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Mary Elizabeth Harthorn was born March 22, 1928, near Inwood, Iowa, to Gerritt and Etta (DeBoer) Harthorn. She grew up near Inwood and Rock Rapids.

On Nov. 20, 1947, she married Derald Silvey. They farmed near Linden, Iowa, about three and one-half years before moving to the Rock Rapids area in 1955. Her husband passed away in 1967.

On June 29, 1973, she Gerald Dolphin. They farmed until until moving to Rock Rapids in 1983. Gerald passed away in 2007.

Survivors include her children, Sandra (Rod) Ferguson of Milford, Iowa, and Loren (Linda) Silvey of Rock Rapids; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Curtis Harthorn of Rock Rapids; nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sisters, Tillie Keveligan and Gladys De Jonge, and one great-grandson﻿.