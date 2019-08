Phylis Morlock TeSlaa of Rock Rapids was recognized as the Friend of the Fair during the queen contest at the 2019 Lyon County Fair by fair board member Hester DeGroot. Morlock TeSlaa provided piano accompaniment for the Miss Lyon County queen pageant for more than 20 years. “We love your talent, we love your dedication to the fair and we love you,” said DeGroot before presenting Morlock TeSlaa with the Friend of the Fair plaque. (Photo/Jessica Jensen)