Miss Larchwood captures Lyon County queen crown





jjensen@ncppub.com

The passing of the crown from the 2018 Miss Lyon County to the 2019 queen took place Monday, July 22, during the Lyon County Fair. Erica Kellenberger, the 2018 Miss Lyon County, crowned Miss Larchwood, Isabelle Warner, as the next to represent the county. First runner-up was Miss Little Rock, Madisen Dreesen. Gracie Duin, Miss Doon, was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants who included Reese Borman, Miss Rock Rapids; Mary Palma, Miss Lester; Lydia Lee, Miss Inwood; and Ashley Stueven, Miss George. Alvord did not have a queen contestant.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.