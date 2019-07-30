Bringing the community together





sarahm@ncppub.com

Beautiful weather made July 25 a perfect night for the Larchwood Farmers’ Market and Family Fun Night. Vendors set up booths in the tennis court in the Larchwood City Park and offered a variety of homemade goods, crafts, signs and merchandise. Whether you were in the mood for a hot dog from Shari’s Kitchen, brisket from Backyard BBQ or wood-fired pizza from Calico Skies, there was something for everyone. Live music in the park, provided by Craig Windquist, added to the relaxed atmosphere. Kids kept busy racing through the obstacle course, painting rocks, and making pinwheels. As a fundraiser for the West Lyon FCCLA, glitter tattoos were available for purchase and there was a balloon pop fundraiser. Inside the shelter house, Krystal Ripperda led an essential oil roller ball make-and-take, offering several different scents. The fun family event is organized by the Larchwood Community Group.