Hills, Minnesota

Winnie Vander Vliet, 87, of Hills, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Tuff Memorial Home, Hills.

Services were Friday, July 19, at American Reformed Church, Luverne, Minnesota.

Winnie Van Holland was born Jan. 11, 1932, near Rock Valley, Iowa, to Johannes and Grace (Teering) Van Holland. She attended a Christian school through eighth grade and graduated from Rock Valley High School.

On Nov. 29, 1950, she married Cornelius “Cornie” Vander Vliet. They lived near Carmel and Rock Valley, Iowa, before moving to a farm near Luverne In 1965. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Mary Jane Brown Good Samaritan Home in Luverne 10 years, then worked as a nurse supervisor at Habilitation Services Inc. 23 years. Her husband passed away Oct. 25, 2006. In 2010, she moved into Luverne. In 2014, she moved to Tuff Memorial Home in Hills.

Survivors include five children, Dwayne (Brenda) Vander Vliet of Luverne, Lois (Bruce) Beukema of Hayfield, Minnesota, Connie (Giles) Hudson of The Colony, Texas, Marilynn (Mark) Long of Larchwood, Iowa, and Debra (Rick) Renken of Omaha, Nebraska; son-in-law, Craig Vastenhout of Kenneth, Minnesota; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Gerrit (Marilyn) Van Holland of Rock Valley, Dick (Ruth) Van Holland of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Joe (Gerry) Van Holland of Sioux Falls and Mary Jacobsma of Brandon, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Larry Vander Vliet,﻿ and daughter, Delores Vastenhout.