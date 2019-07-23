



Larchwood, Iowa

Nancy Metzger, 59, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service was Thursday, July 18, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery, rural Lester.

Nancy Anne ﻿was born Nov. 7, 1959, in Framingham, Massachusetts. She was adopted by James Mineri and they made their home in Saugus, Massachusetts, where she attended school and graduated from Saugus High School in 1978.

On Jan. 29, 1983, she married Mark Beverage in California.

On Jan. 5, 2002, she married Arlyn Metzger. They made their home northeast of Larchwood. She had banking positions with Wells Fargo, Norwest, Marquette, Cortrust and US Bank. She also worked for Midwest Livestock in Larchwood and most recently Vision Source in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband; son, Alex Beverage of Paris, France; two daughters, Jessie Beverage of Littleton, Colorado, and Cassie Beverage of Sioux Falls; one grandson; father of Byfield, Massachusetts; brothers, Jose’ Andino and Alex Mineri; sisters, Virginia Gallant, Susan Ankiewicz, Karen Venezia and Adrienne Towle; mother-in-law, Mariann Metzger; brothers-in-law, James (Lois) Metzger, Gary (Beth) Metzger; Ray (Kathy) Metzger, Don (Pat) Metzger and Butch (Kathy) Doorneweerd.

She was preceded in death by her birth parents; father-in-law, Elmer Metzger; brother-in-law, Richard Gallant, and sister-in-law, Marlys Doorneweerd.