﻿Larry Corria, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2019.

He requested no services.

Larry Ray Corria was born on Sept. 17, 1945, in Sioux Falls, son of Marcello and Tena (Deckert) Corria.

Survivors include his wife of 40-years, Karen; five children, Christi Corria of Sioux Falls, Larry (Suzy) Corria Jr. of Olathe, Kansas, Shawn Van Zanten of Larchwood, Iowa, Adam (Heather) Corria of Sioux Falls, and Tony Corria of Sioux Falls; two granddaughters; one sister, Connie Felcher, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Miller.