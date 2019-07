jhommes@ncppub.com

Travelers on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids have been dealing with an increasingly bumpy roadway for quite some time now, but that’s about to change. The Highway 9 rehabilitation project was approved as part of the Iowa Transportation Commission’s Fiscal Year 2020-2024 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program. The project will begin in August of this year, with full completion expected sometime in 2020.

