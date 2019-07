cvandestroet@ncppub.com

On any given day during the week whether the sun is bright or is peaking out behind the clouds, a chatter of excited voices rolls down the street in Inwood. It’s thanks to a local inspiration, some generously giving hearts and a dedicated staff that allows for the grateful smiles on the faces of residents of Fellowship Village when an afternoon ride on a customized cart becomes an afternoon delight.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.