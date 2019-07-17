



86

Walnut Grove

Donald "Donnie" West, 86, of Walnut Grove, passed away while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Sanford Tracy Medical Center. Funeral Services were held on Monday, July 15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Burial is in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Walnut Grove.

Donald “Donnie” Frederick West was born November 25, 1932 in Tracy, Minnesota to Fred and Anna (Bengston) West. He was baptized on December 18, 1932 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove, and was confirmed there on June 15, 1947. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove and served on the church council. Donnie graduated from Walnut Grove High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served until 1957 when he received his honorable discharge. After the service, Donnie returned to Walnut Grove, and married Mildred Tietz on October 22, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers, Minnesota. They made their home on the farm outside of Walnut Grove for many years before moving into town about 15 years ago. Donnie and Millie worked tirelessly together, hand in hand, and Donnie was proud of their family farm. When he wasn’t farming, Donnie spent time playing on the Old Fogies softball team, serving with the Walnut Grove Lions, and he was a proud Legionnaire of the Walnut Grove American Legion. He was a gifted bowler, and was a member of the American Legion bowling team which took first place of the Alexandria tournament in 1982. Donnie was also proud of his 724 bowling series he earned during his last season. In his younger years, Donnie loved waltzing Millie around the dance floor. They moved like a well-oiled machine. Donnie also enjoyed hunting, golfing, and playing cards, especially Pinochle. He was an avid sports fan, and often watched the Twins, Vikings, and Gophers.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Millie of 59 and a half years; son Steve (Sue) West, Walnut Grove; daughter Doreen (Jon) Osland, Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Kyle (Melody) West, Amber West, Danielle (Ben) Gundermann, Hailey Osland (fiancé Derek Gritmacker); great-grandson Finley West and was expecting his 2nd great grandchild within a few weeks. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Ruth, and sister Rita (Harold) Craft.