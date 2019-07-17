



Holly Ridge, NC

Brian W. Phipps, 53, of Holly Ridge, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

He was born on January 30, 1966 to William and Norma (Mischke) Phipps at Little Rock, IA.

Brian is survived by his loving wife Vanessa Stone Phipps, his two children; daughter Charlann Nichole Phipps and son, William Blake Phipps; his sister, Brenda Malloy and her husband Ben; mother-in-law, Peggy Duncan Stone; sister-in-law, Nancy Dillard and her husband Manley; his three brother-in-laws, Mark Stone and his wife JoAnn, Wendell Stone and his fiance’ Lisa, and William Stone and his wife Nicole. Brian was also the loving uncle of 13 nieces & nephews, and six great nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Norma Phipps; his father-in-law, Hugh Stone, Sr.; his stepdad, Roger Doeden; and his two children, Teri Phipps and Joseph Phipps.

Brian was a family man who had many friends, he loved to make people laugh and enjoyed celebrating life – he loved his TV. He was a hard worker, and was an amazing husband and dad. Brian loved to go fast and make his own rules on the road. He was proud of his family; he taught his son how to be a man, and his daughter, what to look for in a man – and he taught his wife Vanessa, how to love. The brain damage and tumors that Brian fought for the last 4 years is now over…his body is renewed.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.